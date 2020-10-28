Florida man arrested after changing Gov. Ron DeSantis' address on state voter database: FDLE

article

Earlier this week, the governor of Florida was surprised to learn his address in the state's voting registration database was changed to a different city. Within days, a 20-year-old suspect was arrested.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Wednesday they arrested Anthony Steven Guevara, who is from Naples, Florida. Jail records show he was booked Tuesday in the Collier County Jail.

A Collier County Sheriff's Office report said DeSantis went to vote earlier this week, only to be told his primary address had been changed, WINK reports.

According to FDLE, they began investigating Monday after Governor Ron DeSantis learned his address was changed to West Palm Beach. FDLE agents said his address was changed through a computer using a web browser.

Investigators said they were able to identify Guevara as the suspect, and arrested him at his home after issuing a search warrant.

According to WINK, Guevara admitted to changing the governor’s address in the database and showed investigators how he did it.

“Guevara stated after accessing the ‘Voter Information Lookup’ section on the ‘dos.myflorida.com’ website, he entered Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ first name, last name, and date of birth,” the sheriff's office report stated.

Guevara told investigators he obtained DeSantis’ date of birth from his Wikipedia page.

FDLE also believes he accessed voter registration data for U.S. Senator and former Florida governor Rick Scott, as well as athletes such as Michael Jordan and LeBron James. However, no changes were made to their information.

Investigators did not provide a possible motive.

Florida Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee issued a statement to southwest Florida media outlets:

“Our systems are secure. There has been no breach to the Florida Department of State’s systems. The Florida Department of State wants every voter to have confidence in the integrity of our elections network.

“This incident was perpetrated using publicly accessible voter data, and there is no evidence to suggest that this change was made through the Florida Department of State. We commend the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on their swift action to bringing this malicious actor to justice. The situation was corrected immediately and the voter was able to cast a ballot.

“We encourage voters to check their voter registration for accuracy. Every eligible Florida voter will have the ability to cast a ballot and every ballot will be counted. We are working hard to ensure the safety and security of every voter.

“This is an active investigation. If you have any additional questions, please contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.”