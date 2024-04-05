Florida man accused of assaulting firefighters after serving prison time: ‘You haven’t learned to behave’

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd doesn’t like people messing with his buddies and a man who was recently released from state prison found out what happens when you put him to the test.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Powers, 34, of Avon Park, was involved in a single vehicle crash shortly before 9 p.m. on Saturday in the area of 2605 State Road 37 South in Mulberry.

Crews with Polk County Fire Rescue showed up and while they were trying to help Powers and the other people in the blue 2010 Ford Mustang, investigators say Powers balled up his fists and went up to a battalion chief and said, "I will [expletive] you up. I want to bounce my knuckles off your forehead."

READ: Video shows Hillsborough kidnapping victim escape captor after months of abuse: 'I need help'

Investigators say the battalion chief tried to calm Powers down by telling him he was only there to help, and Powers replied, "I don’t give a [expletive]. I will go back to prison!"

Matthew Powers mugshot courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The firefighters called the sheriff’s office, and Judd says when deputies arrived, Powers began playing "nicey-nicey and cooperating."

"Too late," Judd added. "You done messed with our buddies at the fire department."

Powers, who Judd says was released from state prison in October after serving 10 years for second-degree murder, was arrested for corruption by threat on a public servant and assault on a firefighter.

"You like state prison?" Judd asked. "Maybe we can send you back. You need another dose of it. You haven’t learned to behave in society."

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter