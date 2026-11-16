Florida man accused of killing man, moving his body to train tracks, Ocala police say

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The Brief An Ocala man was arrested after a body was found on some train tracks near NE 17th Road, according to the Ocala Police Department. Christopher Nuccio was arrested on Nov. 12, 2026 in connection to Jason Dozier's death. The investigation continues as officers determine whether other people were involved in the crime.



A Florida man was arrested, accused of killing another man and leaving his body on train tracks in an attempt to conceal his death, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Police arrested a Marion County man for homicide

What we know:

On Oct. 15, detectives found Jason Dozier's body on train tracks near NE 17th Road in Ocala, according to the police department.

Police said detectives quickly determined Dozier's death to be suspicious, based on evidence found at the scene. Police believe that Dozer was killed somewhere else and then moved onto the train tracks, according to a news release.

Police identified Christopher Nuccio as a suspect. He was arrested last Thursday on charges of evidence tampering and homicide without premeditation, booking records show.

Nuccio's relationship with the victim is unknown

What we don't know:

Police have not shared whether the two men knew each other or the circumstances that led to Dozier's death.

The investigation remains active as officials figure out whether other people were involved.