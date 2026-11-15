Blown Southwest Airlines flight tire prompts ground stop at MCO

The Brief A blown flight tire prompted a brief ground stop at MCO on Sunday. The flight returned safely to the airport, officials said.



The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at MCO on Sunday after an aircraft experienced a blown tire, according to officials.

Airport officials said Southwest Airlines flight 2879 returned to the airport shortly after departure over the issue.

The flight returned to the airport safely, officials said.

In a statement, Southwest Airlines said:

"Southwest Airlines Flight 2879 returned to Orlando International Airport after the Pilots received a maintenance indication shortly after takeoff. The Pilots followed procedures and the flight landed uneventfully. We are accommodating our Customers to Knoxville on another aircraft. Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of our Customers and Employees."

The ground stop was later lifted around 5 p.m.