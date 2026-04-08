Florida man accused of killing his mother in Sumter County

The Brief A 51-year-old Florida man is accused of stabbing and shooting his mother, according to Wildwood Police. Derek Vaughn told investigators that he stabbed his mother and, when she didn't die, God told him to shoot her in the head, according to an arrest report. Vaughn was arrested and taken to the Sumter County Detention Center.



A Florida man accused of fatally stabbing and shooting his mother told police God told him to do it, according to investigators.

Derek Vaughn, 51, was arrested Monday at a residence on County Road 116 in Wildwood.

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Police were responding to the residence after a 911 came from a person later identified as Jerry Lea Vaughn, Derek Vaughn's mother.

In the call, Jerry Lea Vaughn told dispatchers, "Help me, help me, my son just stabbed me, he is coming to kill me," according to an arrest report.

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When police arrived at the scene, they found Derek Vaughn waiting at the front of the residence with his wife and kids.

Police detained Derek Vaughn and placed him in a patrol car. While in the patrol car, he talked about killing his mother and told police that when she didn't die after he stabbed her, God told him to get his father's gun and shoot her in the head, according to the arrest report.

Jerry Vaughn was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Derek Vaughn was arrested and taken to the Sumter County Detention Center.

Sumter County Sheriff's Office is now handling the investigation.