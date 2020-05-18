Florida looks to reopen universities, colleges this fall

article

State universities in Florida are looking to reopen campuses in the fall.

The State University System Task Force has been working to put together a plan to safely get students and staff back on campuses across the state for the 2020-21 school year.

The task force will develop and present the proposed guidelines to the Board of Governors at a meeting on May 28.

Universities will then present their individual plans, based on the proposed guidelines, to the Board of Governors at a meeting on June 23.

“Over the last few months the State University System has risen to the COVID-19 challenge by nimbly and effectively moving classes to remote instruction, and also stepping up by giving back to their communities and leveraging their expertise to address some of the most critical challenges posed by this global pandemic,” State University System Chancellor Marshall Criser III said in a news release. “As we move forward with a framework for the fall, we will be mindful that a healthy campus environment and academic rigor remain paramount.”