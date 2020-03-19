Florida high school seniors missing out on traditions, milestones because of coronavirus

It’s not easy being a high school senior during the coronavirus pandemic.

"You know, you kind of take it day by day. It’s disappointing all the things going on, getting canceled,” Victoria Hardin said. “Everything is getting canceled.”

Hardin is lettering in lacrosse this year. Their season was suddenly canceled as coronavirus cases continued to rise in Florida.

“We didn’t know our last game was going to be our last game, you know it’s hard,” Hardin said. She is especially upset that she will never get her sport’s senior night, where her parents would have walked out onto the field at her last game, to honor her. “You’ve worked 12 years for it and then, to have it canceled sucks."

Hannah Hoffstatter is feeling the same way about her water polo season.

“As a sports player, you work really hard for a long time to get to a certain point. You’re a senior you’ve accomplished all these things. As a starter, it’s a fun time. And then overnight you discover we can’t finish the tournament because it’s been canceled,” Hoffstatter said.

Hardin, Hoffstatter, and Lauren Murphy are all set for their senior prom on April 4th too.

“This middle one, the black one is my mom’s dress. She wore it in her prom,” Murphy said pointing at her dress.

They do not feel like they will be able to go now. Their school will still be shut down then and it is unclear if the Disney hotel where prom is supposed to be will be back open yet.

“We want everybody to stay safe but we wanted to get ready with our friends and get excited for that and take a lot of pictures before we go,” Hardin added.

This pandemic is stealing their senior fun and teaching them a difficult lesson life isn’t always fair.

“I think right now we’re just focused on keeping graduation, that’s a big thing,” said Hardin.

