1 killed after motorcycle crash in Melbourne, officials say

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The Brief The motorcycle rider was traveling above the posted speed limit and attempted to brake before the collision. The right side of the Jeep collided with the right side of the motorcycle. The Jeep driver was not injured and remained at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.



A 29-year-old man from was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and a Jeep Gladiator at the intersection of County Road 511 and Pummelo Street in Melbourne, said the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

According to reports, a 2027 Jeep Gladiator driven by a 25-year-old Melbourne man was stopped in the northbound lane of County Road 511 at the intersection. The Jeep driver attempted to make a left turn and entered the path of a southbound 2007 Suzuki SV650 motorcycle approaching the intersection.

The motorcycle rider was traveling above the posted speed limit and attempted to brake before the collision. The right side of the Jeep collided with the right side of the motorcycle.

The Jeep driver was not injured and remained at the scene.

The motorcycle rider was transported to Melbourne Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol. It is unclear whether any charges will be filed or if additional details about the collision will be released.

The crash remains under investigation.