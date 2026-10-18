Teen dies after being hit by shop owner after suspected burglary, officials say

The Brief 32-year-old Kavan Vishnubhai Patel was initially arrested on October 13. Russey was taken off life support on the evening of October 17 and succumbed to his injuries. Patel is now charged with second-degree murder and is being held at the Brevard County Jail without bond.



A West Melbourne man has been rearrested on a second-degree murder charge after a 14-year-old boy who was allegedly intentionally struck by his vehicle died from his injuries, said a West Melbourne Police spokesperson.

The West Melbourne Police Department identified the child as Hunter Russey of West Melbourne, whose family gave permission for his identity to be released.

What we know:

According to police, 32-year-old Kavan Vishnubhai Patel was initially arrested on October 13 after detectives determined he allegedly intentionally struck Russey, who was riding an electric bicycle, with his vehicle before leaving the scene without rendering aid.

Russey was found unresponsive along Cocoanut Grove Avenue that morning and transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center with severe injuries. He was later transferred to Orlando Health Children’s Arnold Palmer Hospital, where he remained on life support.

Despite medical care, Russey was taken off life support on the evening of October 17 and succumbed to his injuries. His family chose to donate his organs to help others.

Kavan Vishnubhai Patel, the owner the Corner Store on Wickham Road, on charges of aggravated battery and leaving the scene of a crash after allegedly driving his vehicle into a teenager on a e-bike, who was suspected of breaking into his store Credit Expand

Investigators said Patel initially withheld his involvement and only disclosed it after detectives confronted him. Following Russey’s death, authorities secured an arrest warrant and rearrested Patel shortly after 10 a.m. on October 18.

Patel is now charged with second-degree murder and is being held at the Brevard County Jail without bond.

What we don't know:

The investigation remains ongoing, and further details about the case have not yet been made public.