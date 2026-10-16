Disney World to host Banana Ball tournament in 2027. How to get tickets

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The Brief The Savannah Bananas and other Banana Ball teams are coming to Florida in 2027. The teams will attend the Banana Ball Open tournament, a four-day event that will be held at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in April. Teams will also play games in other Florida cities in 2027.



Banana Ball is returning to Walt Disney World in 2027 for a four-day tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

What we don't know:

The Banana Ball Open will be held April 15-18.

All six Banana Ball teams will attend the tournament, with four of them competing head-to-head.

The teams include The Savannah Bananas, The Party Animals, The Firefighters, The Texas Tailgaters, The Indianapolis Clowns and The Loco Beach Coconuts.

What we don't know:

The schedule and the lineup have not yet been announced.

This will mark the second time Disney World has hosted Banana Ball. Two games were held at ESPN Wide World of Sports earlier this year.

How to get tickets

Fans who want to attend the games will need to enter the online ticket lottery system on the Banana Ball website for a chance at tickets.

Before the games, a random drawing is held. Fans who are selected will be able to buy tickets.

Tickets start at $35.

The lottery registration closes on Oct. 31.

Banana Ball coming to other Florida cities

Banana Ball teams will also make stops at other Florida cities, including Jacksonville and Tampa Bay.

March 5-6: Loco Beach Coconuts vs Party Animals - VyStar Ballpark in Jacksonville

May 7-8: Savannah Bananas vs Loco Beach Coconuts - Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg

May 21-22: Loco Beach Coconuts vs Indianapolis Clowns - Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola

Sept. 11: Loco Beach Coconuts vs Party Animals - LoanDepot Park in Miami

Brand-new documentary

Banana Ball is also getting a new documentary that's scheduled to debut on Disney+ and Hulu in fall 2027.

The film, directed by David Beilinson, will follow the Banana Ball's 10-year journey, from its start in Savannah, Georgia, to its rise as a national entertainment attraction.

It offers fans a behind-the-scenes look at the people who helped build the sport.

What is Banana Ball?

Banana Ball is a fast-paced, action-packed version of baseball created by Jesse Cole.

The experience, known as the "Greatest Show in Sports," combines athletic competition with entertainment and fan experiences.