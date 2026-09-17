Florida governor candidates differ on AI, data centers and property taxes

The Brief Democrat David Jolly and Republican Byron Donalds outlined different approaches to AI regulation, data centers and property taxes. Jolly said Florida should ban data centers, while Donalds said local governments should decide where they are built. The candidates also differed on eliminating property taxes but both discussed targeted tax relief as an alternative.



With Election Day less than two months away, both major-party candidates for Florida governor are making their case to Central Florida voters.

Republican candidate Byron Donalds hosted a town hall in Orlando, while Democratic candidate David Jolly sat down for a one-on-one interview with FOX 35.

AI regulation

What they're saying:

Both candidates said artificial intelligence should be regulated, but they differed on who should take the lead.

Jolly said he would like to see the federal government establish a standard but believes Florida should act if it does not.

"I do hope Washington leads with a federal standard. If not, Florida needs to have one."

Donalds said Florida should move forward on its own.

"I think we should do it in Florida as opposed to waiting on Washington."

Neither candidate detailed what those regulations would include.

Data centers

The candidates also took different approaches to data centers.

Jolly said he does not want them built in Florida.

"There are still questions around public health. The noise pollution is exceedingly real. The destabilization of communities, the devaluation of real estate. And I think it also becomes a visual symbol of the greater anxieties about artificial intelligence, the loss of jobs, the disruption of wages. Privacy and security concerns."

Donalds said decisions about data centers should be left to local governments.

"We're not going to preempt local governments. And take away that authority, these are their communities, they're the ones that have to make these final decisions."

Property taxes

The candidates also differ on Amendment 3, which would do away with property taxes.

Jolly said he opposes the amendment.

"I think we all want the math to work. But it just doesn't."

He said he supports discussing targeted alternatives.

"You could do additional targeted relief for seniors or people based on income. I do think we should have a statewide conversation about local control of exemptions."

Donalds said if a full repeal cannot be achieved, he would support more targeted relief.

"If we can't make the math work on full homestead property tax repeal, we wanna target that relief to working families and seniors on fixed income."

What's next:

Mail-in ballots are scheduled to be sent out next week. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 5.