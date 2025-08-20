Florida father and son arrested in drug house bust, officers say: 'We’re shutting down the family business'

The Brief A father and son have been arrested following a Florida drug house bust. More than 6,500 potentially deadly doses of fentanyl were recovered, among several other substances. Alfred Bell and his son, also Alfred Bell, are facing multiple felony charges.



A father and son have been arrested following a Florida drug house bust where more than 6,500 potentially deadly doses of fentanyl were recovered, among several other substances.

'We’re shutting down the family business'

What we know:

In June, members of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) Narcotics Unit received a tip that a home on East 25th Street near Buckman Street was being used to sell illegal drugs.

Detectives used a variety of investigative techniques to build up a case and received a search warrant in July. Detectives worked alongside the SWAT Team and District 5 Task Force to execute the search warrant.

Here’s what they found:

13.1 grams of fentanyl (more than 6,500 potentially deadly doses)

66.2 grams of powder cocaine

28.3 grams of MDMA

6.9 grams of crack cocaine

868.7 grams of marijuana

Alfred Bell, 62, and his son Alfred Bell, 41, are facing multiple felony charges.

Father and son, both Alfred Bell, are facing multiple felony charges. (Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

‘We won’t stop'

What they're saying:

"We won’t stop until we shut down every drug house in our community," JSO detectives said. "But we can’t do it without vigilant citizens who report suspicious activity in their neighborhood. If you see something, say something."

What you can do:

Those who would like to report a crime to the JSO can call (904) 630-0500.