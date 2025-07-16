Florida father charged after toddler found alone outside, police say

The Brief A DeLand man was arrested after allegedly leaving his 2-year-old son alone in a front yard while drunk. Police say the child was cold, crying, and dangerously close to a road. The father faces child neglect, child cruelty, and DUI charges.



A DeLand man is facing multiple charges after police say he left his 2-year-old son crying and alone in a front yard and then drove off while intoxicated.

What we know:

Police in DeLand say 37-year-old Bobby Vinson is facing multiple charges after allegedly leaving his 2-year-old son unattended in a yard and driving off while intoxicated. The child was found alone, crying, and visibly distressed in a dimly lit front yard around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers say Vinson had been drinking for hours before placing the child in his car, which lacked a car seat.

The child was not seriously hurt and is currently safe, according to authorities.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether Vinson intended to return or believed the child would be safely received by a relative. Authorities have not said if he has prior offenses or if child protective services are pursuing further investigation.

The backstory:

The incident began in Orange City when the child’s mother contacted police, reporting Vinson had become belligerent and took the child without permission. She told officers Vinson was drunk, playing loud music, and refused to let her or the children leave. After an argument, he left with the toddler.

What's next:

Vinson is being held in the Volusia County Jail and faces charges of child neglect, child cruelty, and driving under the influence.