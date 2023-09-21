Florida fall: Cooler weather to drop morning temps into the 60s this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida, get ready for cooler weather! Saturday is the official start of fall, and you'll likely notice a change in temperature.
FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King said a departing Atlantic low will head north into the Carolinas and dry air will funnel in behind the low, making for a nice weekend of weather in the Sunshine State.
While it really won't be "chilly" it will feel delightful and certainly welcome.
Image 1 of 2
▼
Saturday morning temperatures
Low temperatures will dip to the 60s across Central Florida, with highs warming into the 80s with low humidity – making for great conditions for outdoor activities or a cup of coffee on the patio in the morning.