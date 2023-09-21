Florida fall: Cooler weather to drop morning temps into the 60s this weekend

Central Florida, get ready for cooler weather! Saturday is the official start of fall, and you'll likely notice a change in temperature.

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King said a departing Atlantic low will head north into the Carolinas and dry air will funnel in behind the low, making for a nice weekend of weather in the Sunshine State.

While it really won't be "chilly" it will feel delightful and certainly welcome.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Saturday morning temperatures

Low temperatures will dip to the 60s across Central Florida, with highs warming into the 80s with low humidity – making for great conditions for outdoor activities or a cup of coffee on the patio in the morning.