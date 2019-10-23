Florida deputies searching for missing mother, daughter

article

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing mother and daughter from Stuart.

Jessica Van Daam, 46, and 5-year-old Sage Van Daam are missing, but the sheriff's office has not said for how long.

Jessica is described as 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Sage is about 3-feet tall, weighs around 45 pounds and wears purple glasses. A description of where they were last seen was not made available.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Martin County Sheriff's Office at 772-220-7170.