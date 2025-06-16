Florida dad drowns off Fort Lauderdale Beach after saving daughter from ocean

A Florida father drowned over the weekend after rushing into the ocean to help his daughter, who was struggling in the water, according to the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department.

What we know:

The Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Department responded to the oceanfront near the B Ocean Hotel around 7:20 p.m. for reports of a drowning.

Antwon Wilson, 32, noticed his daughter was struggling while in the ocean and ran in to help her, FLFD said. Lifeguards also rushed in and were able to help the girl, but Wilson went under the water.

He was found minutes later and rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Three people were transported to the hospital: the young girl, the dad, and an adult who tried to assist, but became overwhelmed and returned to shore, a news release said.

FLFR Battalion Chief Danny Moran told FOX affiliate WSVN that Wilson helped keep his daughter afloat and above the water before going under himself.

Local perspective:

Lifeguards at the beach end their shift at 7 p.m. The first drowning call was made about 20 minutes after their shift ended, though several paramedics were still at the beach.

"A lot of them were still in the area loading up equipment. They were first on scene, they were able to turn their trucks around and be the first responders from our fire rescue department," Chief Moran told WSVN.

Both the girl and the good Samaritan were listed as responsive when transported.