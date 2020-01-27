Florida couple dies of carbon monoxide after leaving car running in the garage, deputies say

article

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that a New Smryna Beach couple died on Sunday in an apparent case of carbon monoxide poisoning after a car was allegedly left running inside their garage.

They said that deputies went to the home of 93-year-old William Whitehurst and 91-year-old Dorothy Whitehurst around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday on S. Atlantic Avenue. A neighbor and family-friend had reportedly checked on them and discovered that the Whitehurst's were deceased in their bed. There were said to be no signs of trauma to either person and appeared to be lying in bed and reading at the time they passed.

The bedroom is located right above the couple's garage, deputies said. When detectives checked the garage, they said they found a vehicle with the keys in the ignition in the "on" position and the battery dead.

Firefighters reportedly completed a carbon monoxide check on the vehicle and detected levels high enough to incapacitate or kill. An autopsy result is still pending but all indications at this time point to carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a vehicle left running in the garage, deputies said.

Florida health officials said that common signs and symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning is headache, nausea, lethargy or fatigue, weakness, abdominal discomfort or pain, confusion, and dizziness. Other signs and symptoms may include visual disturbances including blurred vision, numbness and tingling, ataxia, irritability, agitation, chest pain, dyspnea -- meaning shortness of breath, palpitations, seizures, and loss of consciousness.

They advise that you purchase a carbon monoxide alarm for your home.

