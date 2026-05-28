Florida church vandalized by man they tried to help, officials say

The Brief A Palm Bay church is picking up the pieces after a man they repeatedly tried to help allegedly attacked their house of worship. Church leaders haven’t given up hope the suspect will be restored. Rebuilding and restoration is underway at the sanctuary.



A Florida man is facing several vandalism charges after he allegedly severely damaged a Palm Bay church.

Now, church leaders say though they've forgiven the man – who was known to the church – they hope his time locked up will finally help him turn a new leaf.

Palm Bay Police were called to The House Church on Sunday night, May 24, after a nearby worker reported seeing Michael Williams taking bricks from a walkway and hurling them through the church's windows and doors.

What we know:

Palm Bay Police were called to The House Church on Sunday night, May 24, after a nearby worker reported seeing a man – identified as Michael Williams, 53 – taking bricks from a walkway and hurling them through the church's windows and doors. In total, 11 windows and one door were shattered.

"When we got here, it was just a mess," Executive Pastor Abraham Flores told FOX 35's Esther Bower.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Williams' alleged crime spree began before he even arrived at the chapel. Police officers discovered a black 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 parked on the scene with a piece of paper duct-taped to the back that read, "Pro Finish Paint and Body Test Drive".

That vehicle was allegedly stolen.

Palm Bay Police were called to The House Church on Sunday night, May 24, after a nearby worker reported seeing Michael Williams taking bricks from a walkway and hurling them through the church's windows and doors.

Williams was arrested and taken to the county jail.

He now faces multiple felony charges, including Burglary to an Unoccupied Structure, Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Criminal Mischief to a Place of Worship and Petit Theft. Court documents note that alcohol was a suspected factor in the incident.

The church's response

What they're saying:

The mess at the sanctuary is gone, but the windows are still boarded up. Even with the physical damage to their building, church leadership is refusing to abandon Williams.

"We call him Shorty," said Senior Pastor Kenneth Delgado. "He had come to our church sometimes before, and we’ve always tried to help him."

Instead of harboring anger, the pastors are looking at Williams' incarceration as a positive step toward his recovery and sobriety.

"My hope is that he can be without substances or without the temptation of substances for long enough for him to realize he can have a successful life," Pastor Flores explained.

Pastor Delgado shared that the church's ministry to Williams will continue even behind bars.

"We have one person who actually wants to reach to him in the process of prison," Delgado said. "He can be rescued and brought back to the actual purpose why God created him."

What you can do:

The House Church leadership expressed deep gratitude for the influx of prayers and thoughts they have received from the Brevard County community.

Days after the attack, the long process of rebuilding is underway. If you would like to help the congregation with their efforts to repair, contact The House Church directly to find out how to donate or volunteer.