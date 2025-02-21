SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket with 23 Starlink satellites on Friday morning
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket with 23 Starlink satellites on Friday morning from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
When and where will the launch take place?
Timeline:
SpaceX is targeting liftoff for 10:19 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40).
Backup times for the launch will be available until 10:25 a.m.
If needed, additional launch opportunities will also be available starting at 6:17 a.m. on Saturday.
File image of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch (Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
What to know about the mission
The backstory:
This is the 21st flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, Intelsat IS-40e, O3b mPOWER, Ovzon 3, Eutelsat 36D, Turksat 6A, Maxar 2, SXM-9 and 11 Starlink missions.
The new Starlink satellites being launched will include 13 with Direct to Cell capabilities.
What's next:
Following stage separation during the launch, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by SpaceX.