SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket with 23 Starlink satellites on Friday morning

SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket with 23 Starlink satellites on Friday morning from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

When and where will the launch take place?

Timeline:

SpaceX is targeting liftoff for 10:19 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40).

Backup times for the launch will be available until 10:25 a.m.

If needed, additional launch opportunities will also be available starting at 6:17 a.m. on Saturday.

File image of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch (Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

What to know about the mission

The backstory:

This is the 21st flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, Intelsat IS-40e, O3b mPOWER, Ovzon 3, Eutelsat 36D, Turksat 6A, Maxar 2, SXM-9 and 11 Starlink missions.

The new Starlink satellites being launched will include 13 with Direct to Cell capabilities.

What's next:

Following stage separation during the launch, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

