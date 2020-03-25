Florida authorities find child, attempting to identify parents

article

Authorities in Jacksonville are attempting to identify a child they found without its parents.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said that they found a tender-aged child in the area of 2300 Saint Johns Bluff Road South.

They are asking for the community's assistance in identifying him and they said that so far, they have been unable to identify the parents of the child.

They ask that anyone with information in reference to identifying the child or the child's parent contact them at 904-630-0500.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.