Flight instructor, passenger killed in small plane crash in Volusia County

Two people are dead after a plane crashed into a wooded area in Volusia County on Wednesday.

The aircraft was located by the Sheriff's Office Air One helicopter in Osteen, near Pell Rd. and Ashby Ln. around 7 p.m.

The single-engine MX Aircraft MX2 took off from Spruce Creek Fly-in around 4:30 p.m. when it sent an emergency signal to the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center.

"Because the downed airplane was heavily damaged and upside down, and it was impossible to immediately confirm the number of occupants. It was initially believed only one person was on board, but it was later reported that two people (a flight instructor and passenger) were in the plane," officials announced Thursday.

The sheriff's office helicopter spotted the downed yellow plane at the crash site on Wednesday. The names of the victims have not being released at this time.

The cause and circumstances of the crash will be determined as a result of the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board investigation.

This is the second small aircraft to crash in Central Florida in less than a week. A pilot had to make a crash-landing on an Orlando-area roadway on Friday.

MORE HEADLINES:

Remy Colin had just taken off for a test flight from Orlando Executive Airport, as part of a regular maintenance check. But the experienced pilot says he didn't realize how little fuel he had. The single-engine Cessna was in flight for about five minutes before it crash-landed, according to FlightAware, which records flight data. Colin was the only one aboard, and emergency officials say no one on the ground was hurt.