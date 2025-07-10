Flagler County inmates foster homeless kittens in new recovery program

The Brief Female inmates at the Flagler County jail are now fostering homeless kittens as part of a new mental health and addiction recovery program. The initiative, launched in partnership with the Flagler Humane Society, provides therapeutic benefits through daily animal care. Officials say the program promotes empathy, responsibility, and emotional healing for both inmates and the kittens.



Female inmates at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility are now fostering homeless kittens as part of a new therapeutic initiative aimed at promoting recovery and rehabilitation.

What we know:

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Flagler Humane Society, launched the program earlier this month under the agency’s nationally recognized SMART (Successful Mental Health and Addiction Recovery Treatment) Program.

The initiative allows inmates to care for kittens in need, providing emotional support and fostering a sense of responsibility as part of their mental health and addiction recovery.

What they're saying:

"Addiction often creates isolation and self-centered patterns," said Sheriff Rick Staly. "Fostering kittens requires empathy, structure, and consistency—qualities that support recovery and rehabilitation."

The program began after an inmate suggested the idea during a conversation with medical staff. The Flagler Humane Society now provides kittens that require extra care, and participating inmates are responsible for feeding, socializing, and bottle-feeding the animals daily.

In addition to the female inmate program, male inmates are expected to assist with building projects to benefit adoptable animals at the Humane Society’s Palm Coast location in the coming weeks.

The sheriff’s office hopes the program will improve outcomes for inmates while giving the kittens a safe and nurturing environment before finding permanent homes. Those interested in adopting a kitten can contact the Flagler Humane Society for more information.