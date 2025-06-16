Flagler Beach Pier faces major rebuild after hurricane damage

The Brief Crews are preparing to demolish and rebuild much of the historic Flagler Beach Pier, nearly 100 years after it first opened. The new, storm-resilient concrete structure will be twice as long and taller than the current pier. City leaders say the project could be completed by the end of 2026, preserving history while bracing for the future.



A historic landmark on Florida’s east coast is about to get a long-awaited makeover, as work begins to dismantle and rebuild part of the Flagler Beach Pier. The nearly century-old pier, first constructed in 1928, has been battered repeatedly by hurricanes over the decades, with the most severe damage coming from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole in 2022.

Flagler Beach Pier redevelopment

What we know:

The Flagler Beach Pier, a nearly 100-year-old landmark in Central Florida, is undergoing partial demolition and reconstruction after severe storm damage. The new pier will be made of concrete, stretch approximately 800 feet—twice the current length—and be more than 10 feet taller and 5 feet wider than the existing structure. The first 100 feet of the current wooden pier will be preserved and reinforced.

What we don't know:

It's unclear exactly how much of the historic materials — such as the original boards — can realistically be salvaged. Additionally, final design details and how rising construction costs or weather delays might impact the timeline have not been addressed.

The backstory:

Built in 1928, the pier has long served as a symbol of the community and a destination for residents and visitors alike. Over the years, it has suffered repeated damage from storms, including Hurricane Matthew in 2016. However, Hurricanes Ian and Nicole in 2022 dealt the final blow, forcing the city to close the pier indefinitely.

What they're saying:

"The pier will be 100 years old next year," Flagler Beach City Manager Dale Martin said. "This is the iconic structure of Flagler County, not just Flagler Beach."

The first 100 feet, closest to shore, will be preserved and reinforced, while the rest will be replaced with a new, modern concrete structure.

"Basically, they build a pier to then use that pier to dismantle the existing pier and rebuild the new one," Martin explained.

Built more than 10 feet taller and with reinforced concrete, the structure is intended to withstand rising sea levels and powerful wave action associated with 500-year storms.

"That, in theory, takes it out of the 500-year storm and the wave action associated with those storms, because it’s the wave action that pops and destroys the pier from the underside," Martin said.

While much of the old pier is being replaced, the city hopes to retain a connection to its past. Martin said some of the original wooden boards will be preserved as part of the restoration.

"We still have some historic boards that are on the pier. We're going to do our best to preserve as much as we can," Martin said. "Over the past hundred years we've saved as much as we can, but it's time for progress,"

What's next:

The entire project is expected to take between 18 months and two years to complete. Officials hope to unveil the new pier by New Year’s Eve 2026.

