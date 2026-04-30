Flagler Beach Fire Department shake-up: Resignations spark safety and leadership concerns

The Brief Five Flagler Beach Fire Department employees – including the deputy chief – resigned in one week. Some former employees cite better opportunities, while others raise concerns about leadership and workplace conditions. City leaders say services are still running as an internal review is underway.



A wave of resignations inside the Flagler Beach Fire Department is raising new concerns about staffing, leadership, and public safety.

City officials confirm five employees submitted resignations in April 2026 – within days of one another. Among these resignations is Deputy Fire Chief Jennifer Fiveash.

The resignations come in close succession, leaving the department working to fill multiple roles.

While some of those leaving cited career advancement and better opportunities elsewhere, others pointed to deeper issues within the department’s leadership and work environment. The city says public safety services remain in place, with support from Flagler County helping cover operations as staffing is rebuilt.

What they're saying:

In her resignation letter, Deputy Chief Jennifer Fiveash said her decision was driven by "professional differences in leadership approach," particularly when it comes to how employees are supported. She also pointed to a lack of trust and cohesion within the department’s leadership.

Firefighter Morgan Rainey, who served for 14 years, wrote that after Fiveash’s resignation, she no longer felt the workplace was "safe or supportive," raising concerns about "operational integrity and overall safety."

Other employees who resigned referenced the need for more consistent structure and support, while some said they were leaving for better pay, benefits, and long-term growth elsewhere.

City Manager Dale Martin acknowledged both factors, saying some departures were tied to career opportunities, while others involved "significant concerns with professional leadership."

A Flagler Beach resident told FOX 35 she was "shocked" and "concerned," adding that "people need to do something."

What's next:

City Manager Martin says he is continuing to interview fire department personnel and review the concerns raised in the resignation letters.

He expects to outline a clearer plan to address the issues and restore staffing levels as early as next week.

In the meantime, job openings have been posted, and the city says fire services will continue with support from county agencies.

FOX 35 has reached out to Fire Chief Stephen Cox for comment but has not yet heard back.