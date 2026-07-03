First-of-its-kind rescue mission launched to save failing NASA satellite

The Brief A first-of-its-kind mission has launched to rescue a failing satellite using a spacecraft called Link. The spacecraft will attempt to capture the aging Swift satellite with robotic arms and return it to its proper orbit. If successful, the technology could help extend the life of satellites and reduce space debris.



A first-of-its-kind mission to rescue a failing satellite is underway by NASA.

A rocket carrying a spacecraft designed to capture and reposition the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory successfully launched Friday morning.

The backstory:

The mission lifted off at 4:36 a.m. from the Marshall Islands using Northrop Grumman's air-launched Pegasus rocket, which is released from an aircraft rather than a traditional launch pad.

The rescue spacecraft, called LINK, is now traveling toward the aging Swift satellite. Once it reaches the satellite in several weeks, LINK will attempt to use three robotic arms to capture it and push it back into its intended orbit.

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Mission officials said the launch marks the first major milestone in the effort, though the most difficult phase remains ahead.

The launch came after several delays caused by weather and technical problems, including a communications issue between the rocket and its carrier aircraft. Engineers said the air-launch system allowed crews to troubleshoot the problem without scrubbing the mission entirely.

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Unlike conventional rockets, the Pegasus launch system is carried aloft by an airplane before being released at high altitude, providing greater flexibility if technical issues arise before launch.

Why attempt this mission?

Dig deeper:

Without intervention, the satellite will eventually re-enter Earth's atmosphere.

NASA has partnered with space startup Katalyst to launch a servicing spacecraft, known as LINK, that will attempt to rendezvous with Swift, attach to it and boost it into a higher orbit. The mission is considered high risk but could demonstrate a new way to extend the operational lives of satellites.

What's next:

If successful, the demonstration could pave the way for future missions to extend the lives of aging satellites instead of replacing them, potentially reducing costs and space debris. NASA officials say the technology could eventually be used to service other satellites in orbit.