Fire crews respond to early morning house fire in Lake County
ORLANDO, Fla. - Firefighters responded to a house fire early Saturday morning off County Road 473 in Lake County, according to officials.
The fire was reported around 4 a.m., and crews arrived to find an active blaze in a residential structure.
CREDIT: Leesburg Fire Rescue
Firefighters quickly located the source of the fire, used extinguishers to slow its spread, and fully put it out once a hose line was in place.
A search of the home confirmed that no one was inside at the time of the fire.
CREDIT: Leesburg Fire Rescue
Multiple fire and emergency units from Lake County and Tavares assisted at the scene.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a report shared by Leesburg Fire Rescue.