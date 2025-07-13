Fire crews respond to early morning house fire in Lake County

The Brief Fire crews responded to a residential blaze early Saturday morning off County Road 473 in Lake County and were able to quickly locate and extinguish the flames. No one was found inside the home, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.



Firefighters responded to a house fire early Saturday morning off County Road 473 in Lake County, according to officials.

The fire was reported around 4 a.m., and crews arrived to find an active blaze in a residential structure.

CREDIT: Leesburg Fire Rescue

Firefighters quickly located the source of the fire, used extinguishers to slow its spread, and fully put it out once a hose line was in place.

A search of the home confirmed that no one was inside at the time of the fire.

CREDIT: Leesburg Fire Rescue

Multiple fire and emergency units from Lake County and Tavares assisted at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.