Fire breaks out at Windermere home

Fire crews responded to a house fire early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at a home on Hidden Springs Boulevard in Windermere. Video from the scene shows heavy damage to the front of the house and the garage area.

According to officials on scene, it was an electrical fire that started in the garage. The damage is mostly confined to that area and the front of the house.

There were 3 to 4 people in the home at the time of the fire. No one was injured.

Firefighters reportedly punched a hole in the garage roof to let the smoke out. Several fire units and Orange Sheriff deputies are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.