Fire breaks out at iconic Orlando ice cream shop

A fire is being investigated at a well-known Orlando ice cream shop that has allegedly been the target of crime recently.

Several firefighters responded to Goff's Drive-In on S. Orange Blossom Trail near Church St. just after 6 a.m. on Friday. The shop is located less than a block from the Orlando Police station.

SKYFOX flew over the scene where firefighters were gathered outside the shop after putting out the blaze.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

MORE NEWS: Saharan dust to impact Florida this weekend

Owner Todd Peacock told FOX 35 News that the shop is badly damaged, so after 74 years, he will rebuild it.

This is the second fire call to Goff's this month. On May 4, Goff's posted on Facebook that someone had planted "what appears to have been an explosive" at the back of the shop. A photo shows parts of the building blown out.

"If anyone can identify this person and he is held accountable, there is a reward. We are open for business and this guy isn’t going to shut us down. We have no idea the reason behind his actions but would love to know," Goff's wrote on Facebook. Peacock told FOX 35 News on Friday that the incident is still under investigation.

Advertisement

Goff's has been a mainstay in Central Florida since 1948.