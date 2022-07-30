FHP: Person dead after being struck twice by vehicle in Osceola County

A person was struck and killed by a vehicle in Osceola County on Saturday morning, and then struck a second time by another vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the incident report, the person was standing in the middle of the on-ramp from Marigold Avenue to Ponciana Parkway, and in the direct pathway of a 2016 Kia Optima. The person was struck and died at the scene, FHP said. The driver and passenger stayed at the scene, officials said.

After the initial crash, a witness told FHP that another vehicle struck the person, did not stop, and continued driving toward Poinciana Avenue. However, that witness was unable to provide details as to the type of vehicle

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to contact FHP, at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline, at 800-423-TIPS (8477).