FHP: Orlando woman crossing street hit, killed by 2 vehicles

A woman has died after being struck by two vehicles in Orange County Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Shortly after 9 p.m., troopers said the 39-year-old Orlando woman was walking across the eastbound lanes of East Colonial Drive near Sherman Street when she was hit by a pickup truck and a sedan, troopers said.

According to FHP, the woman was not in the designated pedestrian crosswalk when she was struck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of both vehicles remained on the scene following the crash and were not hurt.