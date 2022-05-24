FHP investigating deadly 5-vehicle crash in Marion County involving special needs bus

article

One person has died following a crash involving a bus that was transporting special needs children across Marion County, according to officials.

Marion County Fire Rescue is responding to the wreck at U.S. Highway 441 and Sunset Harbor Rd. in Summerfield. In total, five vehicles are said to be involved, though it was not immediately known if the deceased was a passenger on the bus or a child. According to Fire Rescue, nine people have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, including six juveniles – four of whom are special needs children.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash while deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office are assisting with the redirecting of traffic as several lanes are closed on both roadways. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.