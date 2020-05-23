FHP: 6 ejected from SUV in crash, including 3 children

article

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating a crash that killed two adults and seriously injured three children.

Troopers say the GMC SUV was traveling north on State Road 417 on Saturday when, for some reason, the SUV left the roadway and hit a pole.

The FHP said all six people inside the SUV were thrown from the vehicle, including three children under the age of 6 years old.

Troopers say none of the children were in a car seat or wearing a seatbelt.

One child is in critical condition, while the other two are said to be in stable condition ar Arnold Palmer Hospital, according to investigators.

Troopers say the driver, a 43-year-old man, was killed, along with a 57-year-old woman.

Another 31-year-old woman is in serious condition, according to the FHP.