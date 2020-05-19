FHP: 1 dead after rollover crash in Orange County

article

One person was killed in a rollover crash in Orlando early Tuesday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Curry Ford Road and Bumby Avenue in the Hourglass District.

FHP said that the crash involved two vehicles. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information has been released.

The intersection is expected to be shut down as authorities investigate. Drivers should avoid the area by take Michigan Street or Crystal Lake Drive as alternate routes.

The crash is under investigation. Check back for details.