FDOT: Closure of SR 408 due to debris that took out driver's tire, not I-4 Ultimate scaffolding

Orlando Police say they shut down eastbound and westbound State Road 408 in both directions under Interstate 4 late Thursday afternoon due to loose scaffolding and debris on the roadway that could have posed a danger to motorists.

At the time, the area was under a wind alert. OPD says one motorist got a flat tire from driving over a piece of debris, so they shut down the road to protect the public. After crews responded to fix the issue, they reopened the roadway.

"A driver reported wood in the roadway on State Road 408. After investigating the situation, the decision was made by law enforcement to close the road," explained FDOT spokesman Steve Olson.

Olson said that, during the road closure, I-4 Ultimate crews inspected and ensured the bridge formwork was secure.

"After a thorough inspection of the area, law enforcement reopened the roadway in coordination with FDOT. The debris reported by the driver was not part of the I-4 Ultimate project, from what is known at this time," Olson added.