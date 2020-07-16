FBI looking for missing 14-year-old Central Texas girl

article

The Federal Bureau of Investigation San Antonio Division is looking for information regarding a missing 14-year-old Central Texas girl.

Veronica Montiel was last seen on June 6, 2020, in Rio Bravo, Texas near her residence. Police say Montiel has medical issues requiring medications but does not have the needed medications with her.

Montiel's description:

Approximately 5’ 3” tall

Weighs approximately 115 pounds

Black hair with

Dark brown eyes

Police also say that her current whereabouts are unknown at this time, but they believe she may be in Mexico. Montiel left her home without any clothes, money, or items to indicate she planned on leaving for a trip and only took a cell phone, charger, and stuffed animal with her.

Her family is extremely concerned for her safety, because of her age and because she has a medical condition.

The public is urged to call FBI San Antonio Division at 210-225-6741 with any information.