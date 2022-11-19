'Its amazing to hear her heart again': Mom meets man who received her daughter's donated heart

On Saturday in Chicago, a Kankakee man met the woman whose decision to donate her daughter's heart saved his life.

Tom Johnson had been in bad shape and on a heart waiting list when, in 2018, Andreona Williams died of complications from asthma. Her family chose to donate her organs to help others.

Now, four years later, Johnson is in good health. He rides his bike and plays with his grandchildren.

"Just, a lot of emotions. I feel so blessed because I've been praying to meet the family ever since my transplant," Johnson said.

Johnson wrote to his heart donor's mother, Amber Morgan, years ago, but the meeting didn't take place until this weekend because of the pandemic.

"I'm so overcome with emotion," Morgan said. "It's amazing to hear her heart beat again."