Family recounts trouble using state unemployment site

FOX 35 News got back in touch with someone who spent hours on the state’s unemployment website even after it was supposedly fixed. Terri Wilson has been trying for days now to help her son, Chris, file for unemployment benefits.

Terri Wilson has been trying for days now to help her son, Chris, file for unemployment benefits.

“My son went on between the hours of 1-4 a.m.,” she said, “and the same issues he was having yesterday, and I was having. He went back on at 6 a.m... same issues, so he called.”

Calling got them this message from the state: “All of our phone lines are busy, and we are unable to offer a callback option at this time. Please visit our website, floridajobs.org, to review the reemployment assistance frequently asked questions.”

Wilson said it was frustrating, to say the least.

“The website just loops me back over and over to the same place, asking to either submit a new application or enter your Social Security Number and PIN.”

Advertisement

She said it was getting them nowhere, and right now the wasted time was wasted money.

“If the system is put into place to help those employees, then I think it should help them from the time they were laid off or fired, not when they can get through the system,” she said.

State representatives say Florida already has some of the least generous unemployment benefits of any state.