Family of five crashes into Daytona Beach-area retention pond along I-95

Three people are in the hospital tonight recovering from a crash into a pond. Two of them are in critical condition. The crash happened last night by exit 260 A on I-95 south. Witnesses called 911.

"What caught my attention was a big splash," said a caller.

The minivan was filled with a family of five.

"The guy in front of us went flying through, hit the sign, and went over. It’s floating in the pond," said a caller who was right behind the car when it lost control. "There inside. Whoever it is they’re inside the vehicle. It hasn’t sunk all the way. I can see movement."

The car started to quickly sink. Three children ages 13, 12, and 10 were in the backseat.

"The vehicle became completely engulfed in water. About 7 to 8 feet of water," said Tara Crescenzi of Florida Highway Patrol.

Volusia County sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, and EMS were first on the scene.

"I know that they assisted with recovering all of them out of the vehicle," said Crescenzi.

All five were taken to the hospital. Three are still there including the mother and 12-year-old son who are in critical condition. The 10-year-old is also in the hospital in stable condition.

"It’s just a devastating case. Not only for the five occupants and three of them being children. We hope for a speedy recovery," said Crescenzi

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.