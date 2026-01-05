Families raise concerns over neglected Evergreen Cemetery in Lake County

The Brief Families say Evergreen Cemetery in Leesburg has fallen into disrepair following the dissolution of its ownership. Visitors report overgrown graves, trash and little maintenance, forcing loved ones to clean sites themselves. Lake County code enforcement is now investigating the conditions at the cemetery.



Residents say Evergreen Cemetery in Leesburg has fallen into disrepair, with overgrown grass and debris surrounding gravesites.

The cemetery is located along Bay Street, off Radio Road. Families with loved ones buried there say they’ve been forced to handle maintenance themselves after the cemetery’s owner stopped operating.

The backstory:

Visitors say conditions include tall grass covering headstones, trash, old office furniture and tires scattered throughout the property.

"It breaks my heart," said Shaun Wethington, who visits regularly to clean her family’s graves. "I come out at least once a month, sometimes twice in the summer, just to make sure their sites are cleaned off."

Wethington said she repeatedly contacted management in the past, but eventually received no response.

"Gradually, nothing," she said. "No one came back."

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

According to Sunbiz, Florida’s business registry, Evergreen Cemetery was officially dissolved in September of last year. The listed president of the cemetery told reporters the business closed because it was not profitable.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Records show Evergreen Cemetery is classified as a community cemetery, meaning it is not legally required to maintain a perpetual care fund for ongoing upkeep.

For families, the lack of maintenance has been painful.

"I know this is just a shell to some people," Wethington said. "But for us, our loved ones are here. This is a place of dignity, and they should be treated with dignity."

Lake County officials say code enforcement is now investigating the conditions at the cemetery.

What's next:

A community committee is scheduled to meet virtually Thursday night at 7 p.m. to discuss next steps.