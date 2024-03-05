Facebook and Instagram down due to reported outages

article

Facebook and Instagram are reportedly experiencing outages on Tuesday.

Users reported problems logging into the social media platforms, according to Downdetector.com.

Facebook's users are reporting getting logged out and being unable to log back in. Some users who tried to change their password say they are also unable to do so. Others who were using Facebook at the time report getting a "session expired" notification before getting logged out.

Several Instagram users can't log in or are receiving a message that says "something went wrong."

This is a developing story that will be updated. Check back for updates.