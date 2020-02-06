Expand / Collapse search

FAA lifts ground stop at Orlando International Airport

Published 
Updated 24 mins ago
News
FOX 35 Orlando
article

Photo via Pixabay

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a ground stop that had been ordered at Orlando International Aiport due to weather conditions late Thursday and early Friday.

Wind and thunderstorms initially prompted stops at five Florida airports: Orlando (MCO), Miami (MIA), and Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Tampa (TPA), and West Palm Beach (PBI).  All had been lifted by 1:30 a.m. on Friday.  It was around 1 a.m. a Tornado Warning was issued for portions of Osceola County just miles away from OIA.  That warning expired around 1:10 a.m.

Because a traffic management program is delaying some arriving flights, departing flight schedules may be affected. Check with your airline to determine if your flight is affected. 