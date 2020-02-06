FAA lifts ground stop at Orlando International Airport

article

The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a ground stop that had been ordered at Orlando International Aiport due to weather conditions late Thursday and early Friday.

Wind and thunderstorms initially prompted stops at five Florida airports: Orlando (MCO), Miami (MIA), and Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Tampa (TPA), and West Palm Beach (PBI). All had been lifted by 1:30 a.m. on Friday. It was around 1 a.m. a Tornado Warning was issued for portions of Osceola County just miles away from OIA. That warning expired around 1:10 a.m.

Because a traffic management program is delaying some arriving flights, departing flight schedules may be affected. Check with your airline to determine if your flight is affected.