Explosions reported as crews battle large fire in Hernando County

Fire crews in Hernando County are on the scene of a large fire with multiple explosions reported, according to Hernando Fire Rescue.

The fire sent smoke high into the air Sunday afternoon off Talisman Street, east of US 301 in Ridge Manor.

Fire rescue says the fire is largely knocked down after firefighters from Hernando and Pasco counties responded.

There are no reports of injuries, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

