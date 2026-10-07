Exotic animals found abandoned in box truck; driver arrested, police say

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The Brief A man has been charged with animal cruelty after numerous animals were found locked inside a broken-down, abandoned box truck in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Officers heard what sounded like "yelling" from inside the truck and found several animals locked inside cages in the back of the truck: chickens, rats, tortoises, and snakes. One rat had died, officials said. Raymond Welch, the owner of Purple Pirates Circus Sideshow, told police that his employees told him the truck broke down, and that he told them to leave it. He was arrested on charges of animal cruelty and aggravated animal cruelty.



The owner of a small, traveling circus-style sideshow in Florida has been arrested after several animals were found locked in cages and left alone inside a disabled box truck, according to the New Smyrna Beach Police Department.

The backstory:

Raymond Welch, the owner of "Purple Pirates Circus Sideshow," was arrested on Oct. 6 and booked into the Volusia County Jail on charges of animal cruelty and aggravated animal cruelty, records show.

Police responded to a report of a disabled or abandoned truck and heard what sounded like "an individual yelling" from inside the back of the truck. Inside the truck, officers found several animals – chickens, rats, tortoises, and snakes – in their cages with no climate control or ventilation, and no access to heat, lighting, food, or water, according to the report.

One of three rats was found dead, police said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Credit: New Smyrna Beach Police Department

What they're saying:

According to police, the truck reportedly broke down the night before and Welch told his employees to leave the truck where it was. Police estimated the truck was left between 10–12 hours.

"During an interview with investigators, Welch acknowledged ownership of the animals and told officers he had left them inside the vehicle unattended since the previous night," police said in a statement.

What's next:

The two chickens and two rats were taken to Edgewater Animal Shelter, and the two tortoises and two boa constrictors were transferred to the FWC, police said.

Police said the FWC was also pursuing charges against Welch. FOX 35 has reached out to the FWC for additional information.