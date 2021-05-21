Enzian presents Reel Representation: Diversity in Film, June 5-6

article

The Enzian Theater is presenting Reel Representation: Diversity in Film on June 5 and 6, showcasing cinema that highlights women, Black Americans, Asian-Americans, and those in the LGBTQ+ community.

"As a part of our mission to expand respect, wisdom, and creativity by connecting the community through film, we are proud to celebrate the diversity and inclusion of independent cinema the same way we embrace different experiences and perspectives in our everyday lives," the Enzian says.

Tickets can be purchased for individual films at $12 or as a series pass for $40. The lineup consists of four independent films: Anatomy of Wings, The Paper Tigers, Sisters With Transistors, and Cocoon. Select screenings will include a Q&A with the filmmakers. No table reservations can be made during these shows.

The Enzian is Central Florida’s only full-time alternative cinema and home of the Florida Film Festival. In addition to alternative cinema, independent and foreign films, the Enzian also features classic feature-length films and shorts. Read more at Enzian.org

Advertisement

You can read more about Reel Representation: Diversity in Film here.