Elon Musk would reverse Trump Twitter ban, calling it morally wrong

Elon Musk would overturn former President Donald Trump's ban from Twitter if his purchase of the company is successful, the billionaire Tesla owner said Tuesday.

Musk made the comment during an appearance at FT Live's "Future of the Car" conference on Tuesday. Twitter accepted his offer to purchase the company on April 25, but Musk says the deal will take another two to three months before it is finalized.

"Permanent bans should be extremely rare and really reserved for accounts that are bots, or scam, spam accounts… I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump," Musk said. "I think that was a mistake, because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice."

"I would reverse the permanent ban," Musk added. "I don’t own Twitter yet. So this is not like a thing that will definitely happen, because what if I don’t own Twitter?"

Musk added that former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey agrees with him that Trump should not have been banned. Dorsey has yet to publicly respond to the claim, however.

Trump has previously said he would not return to Twitter even if offered the chance, saying he will stay on his Truth Social platform.

"I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH," Trump told Fox News on April 25. "I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it, and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH."

