EF-0 tornado touches down in Port St. Lucie, leaving 2-mile path of damage

The Brief An EF-0 tornado with peak, winds between 65 and 75 mph, touched down in Port St. Lucie on Sunday evening, leaving behind minor damage but no reported injuries. The National Weather Service reported that the storm originated as a waterspout over the water before moving ashore, traveling a 2.1-mile path across the city in 15 minutes. Survey crews confirmed the tornado reached a maximum width of 200 yards as residents worked to clean up scattered pool debris, uprooted vegetation, and overturned outdoor furniture.



Residents in Port St. Lucie are recovering after an EF-0 tornado touched down Sunday evening, leaving destruction in its wake.

The circulation began as a waterspout before developing into a tornado and moving 2.1 miles throughout the city, the National Weather Service reported.

Watch: Waterspout develops in Port St. Lucie

Video obtained by FOX Weather showed a waterspout developing near Jessica Clinton Park in Port St. Lucie, Sunday afternoon. The waterspout touched down as an EF-0 tornado.

🌪️FLORIDA SPIN: Watch this waterspout captured by a viewer in Jessica Clinton Park in Port St. Lucie, Florida, on Sunday. The National Weather Service surveyed the damage and found that it did come ashore as a weak tornado. pic.twitter.com/0HPlDmMRyO — FOX Weather (@foxweather) August 24, 2026

Size, speeds of the tornado

What we know:

The National Weather Service reported an EF-0 tornado touched down in Port St. Lucie on the evening of Aug. 23 – reaching maximum wind gusts between 65 and 75 mph.

According to the NWS, the formation began near SE Kitchen Cove Lane and SE Morningside Boulevard at 6:10 p.m. and ended near SE Quay Street and SE Cody Place at 6:25 p.m.

The track length was 2.1 miles and the maximum tornado width was 200 yards, the NWS reported.

Due to the 65 to 75 mph winds, the circulation was classified as an EF-0 tornado.

An EF-0 tornado touched down in Port St. Lucie on Aug. 23, 2026.

Residents pick up the pieces

A resident reported seeing debris building in the air in the distance.

He managed to grab his dog and quickly rushed into the bedroom before the tornado hit, he told WPTV's Zitlali Solache.

Though no injuries were reported, he was left with debris in his pool and outdoor furniture overturned.