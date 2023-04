Join FOX 35 for a free Earth Day event to help clean up the Wekiva River.

Head over to Wekiva Island on Friday, April 22, from 9 a.m. - noon. Parking, admission, and canoe rentals are free.

FOX 35's David Martin and the FOX 35 Thunder Truck will be there.

Visit http://keepseminole.org for more information.

IF YOU GO:

Wekiva River Cleanup

1014 Miami Springs Drive

Longwood, FL 32779