EA Sports layoffs: Company to cut 5% of its workforce

EA Sports is planning to cut 5% of its workforce, according to a letter sent to employees Wednesday.

The letter was sent from EA Sports CEO Andrew Wilson Wednesday afternoon who spoke about the company's progression over the last year.

The company, most commonly known as the publisher of FIFA, Madden, and UFC video games, is choosing to focus on its own IP, sports, and massive online communities.

"We are entertaining, inspiring, and connecting more people with more content and deeper experiences than ever before. Over the last year, we have organized our company to further empower our creative leaders to deliver our strategic priorities of entertaining massive online communities, telling blockbuster stories, and harnessing the power of community in and around our games. These actions have positioned us to build bigger, bolder experiences for hundreds of millions of players and fans around the world," Wilson said.

Wilson went on to say, "Given how and where we are working, we are continuing to optimize our global real estate footprint to best support our business. We are also sunsetting games and moving away from development of future licensed IP that we do not believe will be successful in our changing industry."

This is EA Sports' second round of cuts in just two years.

Back in March, the company announced it was laying off 800 employees to restructure.

EA Sports has 12 office locations throughout the U.S. with one office located in Orlando, Florida.