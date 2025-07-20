Expand / Collapse search

Driver killed in Orange County crash after losing control on SR-429 ramp

Published  July 20, 2025 11:23am EDT
Orange County
The Brief

    • A driver was killed early Saturday after crashing into a concrete overpass support on a State Road 429 entrance ramp in Orange County. 
    • Troopers say the vehicle was speeding and failed to navigate a curve before leaving the roadway.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A driver was killed early Sunday after losing control of their vehicle on the State Road 429 entrance ramp in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers said the driver of a 2018 Honda Accord was heading northbound on the SR-429 entrance ramp from State Road 453 when the vehicle failed to navigate a curve at high speed. 

The car veered off the roadway and slammed into a concrete overpass support.

What we don't know:

The driver, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Authorities said the individual was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Source: The information in this article comes from a report shared by the Florida Highway Patrol.

