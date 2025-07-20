Driver killed in Orange County crash after losing control on SR-429 ramp

The Brief A driver was killed early Saturday after crashing into a concrete overpass support on a State Road 429 entrance ramp in Orange County. Troopers say the vehicle was speeding and failed to navigate a curve before leaving the roadway.



A driver was killed early Sunday after losing control of their vehicle on the State Road 429 entrance ramp in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers said the driver of a 2018 Honda Accord was heading northbound on the SR-429 entrance ramp from State Road 453 when the vehicle failed to navigate a curve at high speed.

The car veered off the roadway and slammed into a concrete overpass support.

What we don't know:

The driver, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the individual was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.