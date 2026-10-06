Dozens of suspected invasive Cuban treefrogs appear outside Orlando homes after days of rain

The Brief Dozens of frogs believed to be invasive Cuban Tree Frogs appeared outside homes in an Orlando neighborhood after several days of rain. Wildlife expert Ron Magill said they can irritate the skin and eyes, but generally do not pose a serious danger to people or pets. Magill says large concentrations of the frogs will typically disperse on their own.



An Orlando woman said she was surprised to find dozens of frogs covering the outside of her home following several days of rain.

The froglets are believed to be Cuban Tree Frogs, an invasive species found throughout Florida.

What we know:

Donna DeGregory said she first noticed dark spots scattered across the outside of her Orlando home a few days ago. They were very small, and it wasn’t until she looked closely that she was able to determine what they were.

After speaking with her neighbors, she found out they were all over their properties as well. They believe they are Cuban Tree Frogs, which outcompete native frogs and in some cases, eat them.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), they are dangerous for the local ecosystem.

What they're saying:

Wildlife expert Ron Magill with the ZooMiami Foundation said despite the threat to other frogs, Cuban Tree Frogs are not as dangerous to people and pets as some may believe.

"If your dog bites one or eats one, it’s not going to die," Magill said. "It might get a little upset stomach, it might vomit a little bit, but this is not the toxic substance that is found in the large cane toads."

With that said, you should avoid handling the frogs if possible, because there is a substance on their skin that may irritate a person's skin or eyes.

If you find them in large numbers on your property, Magill said, they usually disperse after a few days, particularly when they’re young.

"Once they become more agile, they’ll disperse, and you won’t find them in those concentrated numbers," he said.

What we don't know:

Experts FOX 35 News spoke with were unable to confirm the frogs’ species with complete certainty, due to their young age, and the inability to examine them in person.

What's next:

If the frogs remain a problem after a few days, homeowners can contact FWC for help to identify and humanely euthanize them.